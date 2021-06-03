Opium Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Opium has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $83.49 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00009395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00067864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00316938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.96 or 0.01127241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,947.58 or 1.00186572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.