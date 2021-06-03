Oppenheimer Weighs in on Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.28. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

