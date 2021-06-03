OptionRoom Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $6.76 million and $147,775.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00286619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00196478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.18 or 0.01176599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.81 or 0.99791892 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034075 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.