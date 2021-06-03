Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.30. 167,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,297,014. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $231.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

