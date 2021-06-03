OracleChain (OCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37,659.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $449,799.07 and $37,659.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00068605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00310781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00232023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01189570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.68 or 0.99926261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033815 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.