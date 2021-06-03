Orbit Chain Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $541.52 million and $9.57 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00082496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.01026749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.78 or 0.09357298 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

