Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $746,760.42 and $42.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,849.75 or 0.99714698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.03 or 0.01124993 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00528992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00402417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00087961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

