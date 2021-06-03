Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$2.60

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
ORE stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.27. 33,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,409. The company has a market cap of C$410.12 million and a PE ratio of -19.24. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06.
In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,184. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,150 shares of company stock worth $53,716 over the last ninety days.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
