Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$2.60

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

ORE stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.27. 33,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,409. The company has a market cap of C$410.12 million and a PE ratio of -19.24. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,184. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,150 shares of company stock worth $53,716 over the last ninety days.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

