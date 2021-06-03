Origin Dollar Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $67,798.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00323446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00244016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.01131797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,623.17 or 0.99969028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.