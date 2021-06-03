Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $218,001.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $218,001.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

