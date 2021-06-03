OST Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,769.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. OST has a total market cap of $14.39 million and $254,769.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00082018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.01015418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.11 or 0.09305742 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

