OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.48. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 1,182 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. Research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.