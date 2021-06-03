Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Financial Survey

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coupang and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29 Overstock.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

Coupang presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Coupang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 3.09% 26.14% 12.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Overstock.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 5.72 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.53 $56.00 million $1.24 73.33

Overstock.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Coupang on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its website. It provides its products and services through its internet websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. Further, it focuses on the development and management of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

