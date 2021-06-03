Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.20

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.20 and last traded at C$37.00, with a volume of 358100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.30%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

