Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.63.

Shares of OVV traded up C$1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The company has a market cap of C$9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$37.45.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

