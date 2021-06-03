Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,137,772.63 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 78,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,137,772.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,996,241 shares in the company, valued at $580,345,456.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 395,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,275,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

