Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Holdings Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Owl Rock Capital worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 78,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,137,772.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,996,241 shares in the company, valued at $580,345,456.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,713,319 shares of company stock valued at $24,551,951. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

