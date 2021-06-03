Oxen Trading Up 56.3% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003465 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $73.18 million and approximately $799,015.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,870.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.34 or 0.07271194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.68 or 0.01841199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.00493857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00178250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.41 or 0.00796005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00483917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00441079 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,331,390 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.