Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($28.94). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,170 ($28.35), with a volume of 35,110 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,753 ($22.90).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,072.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

