Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

