Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 562 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $182.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

