Oxygen Price Hits $2.14 on Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $128.41 million and approximately $570,597.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,876,158 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

