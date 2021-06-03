P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.58% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $66.29.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.97 per share, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,510.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

