PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.34. PACCAR posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.