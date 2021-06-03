Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,636 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 8.4% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $23,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

JEF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

