Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $146.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.