PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.42-0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $267-272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.11 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.16-0.15) EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 1,326,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.91.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,465 shares of company stock worth $4,345,629. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.