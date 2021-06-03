PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $64.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.66 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.42-0.36) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.91.

PD stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,207. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

