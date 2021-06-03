PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Issues Earnings Results

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. 223,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,800. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

