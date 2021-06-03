PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 46.1% This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. PAID Network has a total market cap of $64.10 million and $3.92 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00312696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00232952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.01190597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.10 or 0.99841853 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

