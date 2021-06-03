Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,544,423 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

