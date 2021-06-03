Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 20.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 31,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 40,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

