Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.44 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $30.25 or 0.00078352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and $70.45 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00082018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.01015418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.11 or 0.09305742 BTC.

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

