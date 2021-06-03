PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $20.77 or 0.00053333 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $260.97 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.25 or 0.09380936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00093227 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 176,951,019 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

