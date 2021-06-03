Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Lifted to “Buy” at VTB Capital

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NOVKY stock opened at $213.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.98. Pao Novatek has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.
Pao Novatek Company Profile
