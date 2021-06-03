Paparazzi Market Capitalization Tops $12,013.95 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $12,013.95 and approximately $59.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01011267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.83 or 0.09331623 BTC.

Paparazzi is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

