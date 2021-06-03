Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.09. Par Pacific shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company has a market cap of $909.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

