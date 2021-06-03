Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $278,058.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 116% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,039,793 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.