Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.35. Park-Ohio reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

