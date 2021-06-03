ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.31 million and $4,119.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,607.94 or 1.00065045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00088465 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002652 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

