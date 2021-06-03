PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $111.18 million and $1.26 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00124301 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.67 or 0.00833703 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,623,276 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.