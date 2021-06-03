Patron (PAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Patron has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $8,642.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.60 or 0.01009465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.82 or 0.09373814 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

