PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,437.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,269.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.