PAYCENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $163,877.01 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $163,877.01 and approximately $842.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.01021286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.56 or 0.09330949 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

