Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.68% of Paylocity worth $653,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 190.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Paylocity by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 14.5% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paylocity by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $165.92 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.98.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

