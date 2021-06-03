PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,802. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

