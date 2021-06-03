Peercoin Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $39.75 million and approximately $91,504.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 262.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,966,379 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.