PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 66,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $4,078,472.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,038,418 shares in the company, valued at $433,848,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 12,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,488,289 shares of company stock worth $91,969,681 and sold 537,826 shares worth $32,694,804. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.