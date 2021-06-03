PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $176,524.29 and $324.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021193 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00200745 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,195,588 coins and its circulating supply is 44,955,419 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

