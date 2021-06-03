Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post $8.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.36 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $29.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 277,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,744 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,207 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $27,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

